Updated: Woman dies following Bee Hive accident

Overseas-based Guyanese Keiolla Fortune-Thomas, the woman who was hospitalised following an accident at Bee Hive on the East Coast of Demerara(ECD) on Monday afternoon, has succumbed to her injuries, relatives confirmed.

Fortune-Thomas who was travelling in a car, a Toyota Allion bearing registration PWW 5851, around 14:45hrs on Monday when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an electrical pole following which the car landed in a trench.

The car was allegedly driven by a police officer stationed at the Ann’s Grove Police station.He escaped with minor injuries.

Reports are that the driver was speeding along the roadway when he lost control of the car and crashed into the pole. He reportedly hit another pole before landing in the trench. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital. She died while undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Fortune -Thomas travelled to Guyana in August this year to celebrate her one year wedding anniversary. Relatives and friends reacted in shock after receiving news of her demise.