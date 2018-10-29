Inaccurate statements could harm reputation of City Hall

Dear Editor,

PLEASE refer to article captioned ‘MoU with Stabroek Market Wharf vendors still not signed.’ It is imperative that council bring clarity to the utterances made by chairman of the Markets and Public Health Committee, Trichria Richards. The honourable councillor in an invited comment stated that “the slothfulness of the city’s administration that is keeping the vendors from occupying the area.” This statement is erroneous and inconsistent with facts of the entire matter. Hence, it is important that the city’s administration bring clarity to this important issue, lest it creates a perception that the administration is apathetic about the challenges of our legal tenants.

The City Engineer Colvern Venture served a cease order notice on the town clerk of Georgetown. Subsequently, vendors who occupy the area were informed of the hazardous state of the area and were given notices to cease to occupy. The area west of the Public Building was identified as the area that would be used to accommodate the vendors.

The Town Clerk Royston King was directed by council to dispatch a letter to the Minister of Public Infrastructure seeking the assistance of the ministry to install lights and to resurface the specific roadway. This letter was subsequently delivered on August 2, 2018 to the ministry. Consequently, after delivery of the letter, senior officers of the council were in constant contact with the office of the minister, following up the status of the request. On August 15, 2018, the council received a letter of acknowledgement from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, stating that the request of council was forwarded to the Works Service Group of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for examination and submission of a report.

During the statutory meeting held on Monday, October, 22 2018, Her Worship the Mayor Patricia Chase-Green engaged the Hon. Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson and was informed that the ministry was willing to help, but could not do so at this time because the budgetary allocation of the ministry for 2018 was exhausted. However, a supplementary budget was submitted to Parliament for consideration and approval and the minister would be willing to provide some assistance once the budget is approved. Once again, the council is concerned with the welfare of vendors who operate at the Stabroek Wharf and is making every effort to ensure that they are accommodated.

Debra Lewis

Public Relations Officer