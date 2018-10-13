Spike in grass fires in Region Two

– as Anna Regina Fire Station observes Fire Prevention Week

THERE has been an increase in grass and rubbish fires in Region Two, according to Sub Officer for the Anna Regina Fire Station Shannon Crawford.

Crawford said according to statistics at the Anna Regina Fire Station, there has been an increase of 19 calls for grass and rubbish fires this year when compared with 2017.

He has therefore called on Essequibians who are in the habit of deliberately lighting grass and rubbish fires to utilise the garbage system in an effort to stop such occurrence. According to statistics, the station received 49 fire calls for 2017. For 2017 six buildings were under fire with four completely destroyed and two severely damaged. Fire fighters responded to eight grass and rubbish fires last year. However, from January to September 2018, the Anna Regina Fire Station received 55 fire calls. Eight buildings were under fire, one severely damaged and three slightly damaged. The staff had to attend to 27 grass and rubbish fires for 2018 thus far. “It is illegal to light fire without permission from the Guyana Fire Station, grass and crop fires can travel at tremendous speed and change direction quickly…we are therefore calling for cooperation from the citizens,” Crawford said.

The senior fire officer also called on families to invest in their own fire extinguishers in the eventuality of a fire. The Anna Regina Fire Station kicked off the week with a prayer service at Living Water Tabernacle Full Gospel Church at Henrietta. Crawford said that fire officers then visited various schools where fire prevention talks were given. To conclude the week officers had a display at the Anna Regina Car Park. During the display, officers interacted with residents on fire prevention. The week was observed under the theme, “Promote a green economy, give time to fire safety”.