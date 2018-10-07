– a young artist’s perspective

THE easiest thing for us to do at times is to settle to be average or settle to do the average, either because we are demotivated or we’re just afraid of a challenge.

But 19-year-old Cristal Simmons believes that being mediocre should never be an option, in fact, striving to be the best you can be should always be atop our priority list.

A Communications major at the University of Guyana, ‘Bartician’ by birth, and exceptionally creative, Cristal described herself to the Pepperpot Magazine, as a simple girl who grew up in a simple family, manages both work and studies and while still finding the time to do what she loves. “I would always refer to myself as ‘A free soul’; the kind of girl who would rather go camping and enjoy a campfire than going to the fanciest restaurant. I believe that you should live life to the fullest and not waste a second being mediocre. Be positive, think positive as positivity surrounds you,” she said.

Her passion lies within the arts, as she believes that through art, one’s true emotion can be adequately expressed. “I love everything artistic. I like to create things that can trigger one’s deepest emotions,” Cristal said.

She shared that her love for art developed when she was just the tender age of seven. Cristal said she has an uncle who is both deaf and dumb but is an exceptional artist. Growing up, I would always watch my uncle draw, despite being deaf and dumb, he is a great artist. I believed that was where my artistic love stemmed from,” shared the artist.

A few of Cristal’s art pieces can be seen at The Duke and the Education Lecture Theatre, at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus.

Apart from being inspired by her uncle, Cristal says that she is also inspired by empowered women. “Empowered women. That’s my inspiration. The drive to raise the bar higher each day, for women to gain great respect in this world. That moves me. And of course my mother, who motivates and supports me, she’s my best friend,” she added.

Aspiring to achieve all her goals and living each day in peace and happiness, are but a few of the things that Cristal wants for herself.

She shared, “My message to those out there would be to ‘Just do it.’ Don’t think about it too much, don’t listen to negative people. If there’s something that makes your soul happy, then just do it. And don’t let anything or no one get in your way. And most importantly, don’t settle to be mediocre.”