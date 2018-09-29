GTT launches second annual breast cancer awareness initiative

LINDEN and Lethem will join Georgetown in observing Pinktober, a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign by Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT).

On Thursday, the telecommunications company launched its second Pinktober with fanfare at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown. Chief Executive Officer of GTT, Justin Nedd, said Pinktober is intended to be a “seismic shift” in how Guyanese address social causes, particularly breast cancer and cancer in the whole. “Ultimately, our dream is to ensure that every single person in Guyana … is screened routinely … and as we make this a routine occurrence we will remove the stigma associated with cancer,” Nedd said.

Pinktober begins on October 1, the month in which breast cancer awareness is observed worldwide. GTT has a calendar of activities, including its featured Pinktober walk/run. The activities will see funds being raised for several cancer-related organisations including the Guyana Cancer Foundation.

Linden has joined the company in observing Pinktober with a week-long calendar of activities culminating with Pink Day on October 12. Meanwhile, Lethem joins in the Pinktober observation by having Pink Day on October 20. Corporate sponsors for Pinktober 2018 include Republic Bank, Yellow Pages, 93.1FM, the Suraez Circus and ExxonMobil.

Government and Public Affairs Director of ExxonMobil, Deedra Moe, said the oil company will be doing their own campaign with its employees.

“It’s important for entities like ExxonMobil Guyana to give back, be a part of the community especially to such a worthwhile cause,” Moe said. She added that participating in the event has a special place in her heart since her mother is a breast cancer survivor.

Pinktober seeks to raise awareness and early detection mechanisms for cancer. (DPI)