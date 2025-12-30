Charity Hospital gets Digital X-Ray Machine

By: Indrawattie Natram

Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital has taken another major step toward improving healthcare delivery with the commissioning of a new digital X-ray machine, significantly enhancing diagnostic and patient-care services for residents of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The state-of-the-art equipment is expected to improve efficiency, accuracy, and turnaround time for diagnostic imaging, benefiting both patients and healthcare professionals.

The machine was commissioned on Tuesday by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who said the upgrade will reduce the need for referrals outside the region while strengthening in-house diagnostic capabilities.

Dr. Anthony noted that in previous years, Charity Hospital operated with analog equipment, but the Ministry of Health has since transitioned to modern digital systems.

He pointed out that less than five years ago, the facility did not have an X-ray machine, and under the PPP/C Administration, analog machines nationwide have been replaced with digital technology. The first digital X-ray machine was commissioned at the Suddie Public Hospital.

“We at the Ministry have decided to source only top brands when procuring medical equipment,” Dr. Anthony stated.

He emphasised the Government’s focus on decentralising healthcare services, ensuring that critical diagnostic tools are available at regional hospitals. “No region should be left behind. You now have your digital machine, and we did not stop there—just recently we opened the Lima Regional Hospital,” he said.

According to the Health Minister, most scans can now be done within the region, reducing costs and travel for patients, particularly those from riverain communities.

He explained that digital X-ray machines use less radiation and produce high-quality images, leading to better diagnoses.

Dr. Anthony also revealed that the Ministry is working toward integrating artificial intelligence into diagnostic services, allowing X-rays to be analysed within seconds to determine whether results are normal or abnormal.

He added that millions of dollars were invested to rehabilitate the hospital and install reliable generator systems to improve patient experience.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, described the commissioning as a major boost for the region. He said the investment reflects the Government’s commitment to improving service delivery and transforming lives through development.

“Every investment made in this region is testimony to the level of development taking place. This is transformation through service to the people,” Minister Ramraj said, noting widespread improvements across Region Two.

Regional Health Officer Dr Ranjeev Singh described the occasion as historic for the region and its riverain communities, highlighting the Ministry of Health’s heavy investment in strengthening regional healthcare services. He said many residents along the Pomeroon River will directly benefit.

Regional Chairman Devin Mohan also welcomed the development, noting the massive transformation taking place in the health sector. He said the investments demonstrate a government that listens to the concerns of the people and is committed to uplifting the lives of citizens across the region.

Residents have praised the initiative, calling it timely and much-needed. Pomeroon River residents noted that they previously had to travel to Suddie for X-ray services, but with decentralisation and modernisation, more essential services are now available at Charity Hospital.

This upgrade forms part of the Government’s ongoing investment in the public health sector, aimed at modernising facilities, improving service delivery, and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all citizens.