Man dies in Liliendaal accident

..two in critical condition

Police are investigating an accident which occurred about 02:20hrs on Friday morning resulting in the death of Isaiah Corlette called “Froddy” of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

According to the police , a motor car bearing registration PWW 676 which was

proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the Liliendaal Public Road on East Coast Demerara, when the driver reportedly lost control and collided with a utility pole.

It was being driven by a 25-year-old resident of Middle Street, Sparendaam. As a result of the impact, all of the occupants were reportedly flung onto the roadway and sustained injuries.

Police said a female whose identity and other particulars are presently unknown and the driver of the car are warded at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC). They are said to be in a critical condition.

Following the accident , the victims were rushed to the GPHC where Corlette was pronounced dead on arrival while the others were treated and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The occupants were said to be returning home, having left a popular night spot located on the Railway Embankment where the 25-year-old Corlette had celebrated his birth anniversary.