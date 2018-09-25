Cummins named in Pride Super50 squad

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Test pacer Miguel Cummins has been named in a Barbados Pride squad for next month’s Regional Super50.

The 28-year-old has represented West Indies over the last year but was recently dropped for the Test tour of India which bowls off next week in Rajkot.

Cummins has played 13 Tests and 11 One-Day Internationals since making his Windies debut four years ago.

He is one of four players with West Indies experience in the 14-man squad, along with left-hander Jonathan Carter, off-spinner Ashley Nurse and left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn also included.

The squad will be led by West Indies A skipper Shamarh Brooks and includes uncapped 21-year-old batsman Leniko Boucher.

Pride are missing the core of their first choice squad with the likes of Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich and Kemar Roach all on tour with West Indies.

Pride, last season’s losing finalists, will contest Group B of the preliminary phase and open their campaign against Leeward Islands Hurricanes next week Thursday at Kensington Oval.

Group B also features Jamaica Scorpions, Combined Campuses and Colleges and United States.

The tournament runs from October 3 to 28 and will see Group A being hosted in Trinidad and Tobago.

SQUAD – Shamarh Brooks (captain), Sulieman Benn, Leniko Boucher, Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Ashley Nurse, Shamar Springer, Kevin Stoute, Tevyn Walcott.