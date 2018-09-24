Elderly security guard dies in Cornelia Ida accident

A 71-year-old security guard of Lot 1 Public Road, Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD)is the country’s latest road fatality.

According to the police, pedestrian Realino Santiago, age 71 , was struck down around 08:45 hrs on Monday morning on the Cornelia Ida Public Road by a motorcar bearing registration PVV 982 which was being driven by a 21-year-old resident of Anna Catherina, WCD.

Investigations revealed that the car was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road when the pedestrian who was reportedly crossing the road from south to north, was struck down.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by the driver of the car but succumbed shortly after whilst receiving treatment. The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.