Diwali showcases unity, love as thousands attend annual motorcade

DIWALI is a festival that brings people of all walks of life together. It is in the hearts of Guyanese worldwide and visitors/ tourists have flown thousands of miles to be a part of this symbolic national event here in Guyana, tasting the traditional foods and participating in the various activities linked to the festival.

In celebration of Diwali, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha hosted its annual, highly anticipated Georgetown/East Coast Demerara Diwali Motorcade, the largest and final motorcade of the Diwali season.

This elaborate festival marks the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. It brings together persons from across cultures, truly incorporating our national motto of “One People.”

The epic motorcade commenced at the Shri Krishna Mandir in Campbelville, Georgetown, travelling along Sandy Babb Street and onto Vlissengen Road towards the Kitty Seawall to the LBI Community Centre Ground, on the East Coast of Demerara.

A staple of annual Diwali celebrations, the motorcade attracted thousands of Guyanese and visitors from diverse backgrounds, who lined the route from beginning to end. It was anticipated that nearly 40 floats participated from across Guyana’s three counties: Demerara, Essequibo and Berbice.

The LBI Community Centre Ground, which was “prepped” for the annual cultural programme and presentation of prizes, featured performances from Neval Chatelal, Suraj Singh, Nishard Mayrhoo, Dharmic Nritya Sangh, Elizabeth Wong, Vishale Samlall, Berbice Delights, the Shakti Strings Band and a folk-dance troupe from India.

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha in a post online said it is proud to have sustained and grown this unique and beloved Guyanese tradition for more than five decades.