GuyTIE achieves objective

– Organisers successfully matched buyers to exhibitors

THE organisers of the inaugural Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE) expo believe that the event achieved its objective of matching the right buyers to local producers.

For many years, local manufacturers have been trying to penetrate the global market but there was no proper platform to reach those markets.

GuyTIE sought to change that condition by bringing the buyers to Guyana. There were 56 booths and over 100 buyers who had an opportunity to peruse what is available in the local market during the GuyTIE expo which lasted for three days.

“We had quite a few companies which made deals…some wanted inroads into some territories so they were able to do so,” said Coordinator of the GuyTIE expo, Tameka Sukhdeo-Singh in an invited comment at the Marriott Hotel during the final day of the event on Saturday.

She believes that the organisers were successful in providing a platform for local businesses to meet various investors.

Sukhdeo-Singh admitted that although the buyers were there, some companies did not have the drive to capitalise on the opportunity but, in order to prepare those companies for other fairs and opportunities, training was provided.

The Ministry of Business intends on making GuyTIE a signature event which will be held every year.

“It drives export and investment…we may not have gotten where we wanted to be but the investors came and we are looking forward to more investments,” said Sukdeo-Singh, adding that they received good reviews from the Brazilian and Cuban trade missions, and other stakeholders.

Exhibitors were also satisfied with the expo because they were able to experience and be part of an international-style expo. They were also satisfied with the level of exposure they received.

The sectors that were represented at GuyTIE included agro-processing; chemicals and pharmaceuticals; construction; food and beverage; food processing; forestry and wood products; information and communications; printing and publishing; printing and packaging; tourism; and arts and craft.

“It could enhance the investment image as an investor-friendly state, improve competitiveness for large, small and medium enterprises and position Guyana and the Caribbean to be competitive in the global market place,” said President David Granger during his remarks at the launch of the inaugural event on Thursday.

Chairman of CENTRAFRIQUE Investment Group, Tochil Nwaneri, said Guyana has a lot of potential and a lot of products that need to be exported.

Based on his observation, the products are good and of high standards, and as such, he urged local businesses to try to access outside markets.

Like many other buyers, Nwaneri said his group is ready to assist local companies in their efforts to access global markets.