Multi-million dollar Supenaam Development Project commences

By: Indrawattie Natram

Mobilisation and pile diving works have commenced on the multi-million-dollar Supenaam Waterfront Development Project.

Equipment as well a piles were mobilized to the water front area approximately 2 weeks now. The old stelling was also dismantled and special arrangements have been put in place to accommodate persons utilising the water taxis/speed boats.

According to engineer attached to Samaroo’s Investment, Luke Andrews , the G$88M project is in its first phase.

Prior to the commencement of the project three consultation exercises were conducted within the region before engineers could have proceeded with the drawings and estimates for Phase Two of the project. At the consultations, stakeholders were anxious about the project as many indicated their support.

Vice-Chairman of the Good Hope Supenaam Neighbour Democratic Council (NDC), Arnold Adams related that the residents of the Essequibo Coast are excited about the project.He said when the construction is finished it will boost tourism within the region.

Based on previous consultations, several issues including land reclamation, toilets for disabled persons, structures to accommodate arrival and departure, promotion of tourism by highlighting local produce, parking for taxi’s and other vehicles as well as relocation of the Amerindian Hostel and Guyana Forestry Commission(GFC) office were discussed.

Relocation of vendors to allow construction, garbage disposal services, installation of solar panels along walk ways and GFC’s request for a boat house were some of the amendments residents expressed a desire for inclusion in the project.

According to Civil Engineer attached to the project, Collin Gittens most of the recommendations made by residents have already been included in the project.

Contractor of the project Doodnauth Samaroo said he is happy and so far he said he is receiving co-operation from major stakeholders.

The project was considered by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure after the importance of the Supenaam Terminal of the Guyana’s River Transport link was recognised. The current infrastructure required spatial enhancements in an effort to foster business opportunities as a leading port of entry.