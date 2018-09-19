‘Mule’, alleged recruiter remanded

-for attempting to traffic ‘coke’ to J’ca

A 35-year-old woman, who was recently busted with over $1.1 M worth of cocaine in her suitcase at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), was on Tuesday charged before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. So, too, was her alleged recruiter.

Shellon Barrow, of Victoria Street Albouystown, was nabbed with cocaine in false walls in her suitcase by Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officers while she was about to board a fight to Jamaica.

Barrow, who was unrepresented, denied that on September 15 at the CJIA, Timehri, she attempted to traffic 1.638 kilograms of cocaine, and was remanded to prison until October 8.

Her alleged recruiter, Kristy Griffith of Norton Street, was charged for aiding Barrow in trafficking the cocaine between September 14 and September 15, 2018 at the Sun Set Hotel in Kitty.

Griffith was represented by Attorney Tiffany Jeffers, who, during an application for bail, told the court that her client is a hairdresser and a mother of three small children. But in spite of her lawyer’s pleas on her behalf, Griffith was also remanded to prison until October 8.

Both women were denied bail on the advice of CANU Prosecutor, Kunyo Sandiford.

According to the facts, following Barrow’s arrest at the airport, she confessed to CANU officers and gave detailed information about her recruiter.