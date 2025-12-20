Region Three Private Sector welcomes President Ali’s vision for inclusive, digital and people-centred Development

HEAD of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc), Halim Khan, has applauded President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s recent national address and policy announcements, describing them as a clear demonstration of visionary leadership and a strong commitment to inclusive growth, private sector empowerment and people-centred development.

Khan said the President’s emphasis on financial inclusion, digital transformation, judicial reform and targeted economic support aligns closely with the needs of businesses and communities in Region Three and across Guyana.

He noted that the integration of more than 600,000 Guyanese into the formal banking system represents a major milestone in building a modern, resilient economy.

“The President’s vision speaks directly to empowerment—empowerment of citizens, small businesses and entrepreneurs,” Khan said. “Simplifying bank account requirements, expanding online banking and ensuring access even in hinterland and rural areas create real opportunities for economic participation and growth.”

During his address at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, President Ali announced that the number of bank accounts has increased by more than 65,000 since 2020, following reforms aimed at reducing barriers to entry into the financial system.

The Head of State reiterated that financial inclusion is foundational to equal participation in the economy, particularly as the government moves to deliver social cash transfers through the banking system.

Khan welcomed the announcement of a proposed junior stock exchange and broader financial reforms outlined in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration’s 2025 Manifesto.

He said these measures will open new avenues for savings, investment and access to capital, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.

“These initiatives are critical for private sector development in regions like ours,” Khan said. “They allow ordinary Guyanese and small businesses to participate meaningfully in investment opportunities that were previously out of reach.”

The R3PSInc head also praised the government’s digital transformation agenda, which includes the rollout of a citizen-centric online portal, a national e-wallet and the establishment of physical One Stop Centres to ensure accessibility for all regions. Through these platforms, citizens will be able to access a wide range of government services online, from applying for official documents to paying taxes, receiving pensions and accessing social benefits.

“This is a transformative step for efficiency, transparency and accountability,” Khan said. “For businesses in Region Three, reducing bureaucracy and improving predictability in government services will significantly lower costs and improve productivity.”

President Ali also outlined plans to strengthen the judiciary through technology-driven reforms, including electronic case management, digital payment systems for fines and maintenance, and the introduction of performance standards for case disposal and clearance rates. Legislative changes to enhance accountability among judicial officers and legal practitioners are also planned, along with the launch of updated editions of the Laws of Guyana and Law Reports.

Khan said these reforms will reinforce investor confidence and uphold the rule of law, which he described as essential pillars for sustainable economic development.

“A strong, transparent and efficient judicial system gives both local and foreign investors the confidence to do business,” he said. “This is particularly important as Region Three continues to attract new investment.”

The R3PSInc leader also pointed to the President’s ongoing Cabinet outreach in Region Three as evidence of the administration’s hands-on, consultative approach to governance.

Over two days, President Ali, ministers and technical teams engaged residents in communities including Leonora, Uitvlugt, Farm, Patentia and Stewartville, providing direct access to government services and opportunities for dialogue.

“This outreach reinforces that development is not happening from afar,” Khan said. “It shows that the government is listening, engaging and responding to the real concerns of communities and businesses on the ground.”

He concluded that the President’s announcements reflect a holistic, forward-looking strategy that balances economic growth with social equity.

“What we are seeing is a clear ‘no one left behind’ approach,” Khan said. “As the private sector in Region Three, we stand ready to partner with the government to turn this vision into tangible benefits for our people and our economy.”