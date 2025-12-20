Republic Bank supports production of educational agricultural charts for schools

REPUBLIC Bank (Guyana) Limited has, once again, demonstrated its commitment to education, youth development and national growth through its support for the production of two educational agricultural charts highlighting Guyana’s rich and diverse agricultural heritage.

According to a press release, the charts, which will be distributed to approximately 850 schools across the country, provide a visually engaging and educational resource showcasing Guyana’s fruits, vegetables, herbs, root crops and spices.

Each chart categorises crops by type and features their common names, corresponding photographs and scientific names, offering students and educators an accurate and comprehensive learning tool.

The project was conceptualised and created by Nasser Khan, author and publisher, who worked closely with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Agriculture throughout its development.

Drawing on his experience producing similar materials in other Caribbean countries, the charts were reviewed and approved by both ministries prior to production.

Their support and involvement ensured the content met the required educational and agricultural standards and accurately reflected Guyana’s produce.

The production of these charts was made possible through the generosity of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, whose investment will help strengthen agricultural education across the country and promote a deeper understanding of Guyana’s natural resources among young learners.

This initiative aligns with Republic Bank’s broader commitment to youth development, education and community empowerment, ensuring that meaningful investments today contribute to a more informed, resilient and sustainable Guyana tomorrow.