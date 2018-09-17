Savory hits century, spinners seal 90-run win for Essequibo

KEMOL Savory struck a brilliant century to set up a crushing 90-run win for Essequibo in Round Three of the GCB/CGI Jaguars One-Day League against West Demerara yesterday, at the Lusignan ground.

The left-hander chalked up 101 and batted for almost the entire innings to give Essequibo a competitive total of 217 all out in 48.5 overs, a total they defended easily after the West Demerara batting performance lacked fight.

The West Demerara batsmen were never up to the task, and virtually surrendered. They were eventually bowled out for 127 in 38.5 overs.

Left-arm spinners Anthony Adams (3-22), Ricardo Adams (3-44) and Akini Adams (2-9), combined to dismantle the West Demerara innings.

At the toss, Essequibo captain Anthony Adams chose to bat but they lost Ricardo Peters (3), to Navindra Persaud (1-28) in the sixth over, at 23-1. Fellow opener Kevon Boodie hit two fours and a six in his 23 before he was bowled by Ewart Samuels (2-11), as the pitch offered early assistance to the medium pacers.

The batting side found themselves in more trouble with the dismissal of Ricardo Adams (6), LBW to off-spinner Richie Looknauth (3-39) and slumped to 69-3 inside the 20th over.

At that point, Savory who came in at the fall of Peters’ wickets, had by then settled in, and while his innings gathered slow momentum, his stay at the crease was what mattered.

Savory and Chitram Persaud then held the innings together with a crucial fourth-wicket stand to take the innings forward.

During that period both batsmen consolidated nicely through the right dose of caution and aggression, to bring the innings back on track on what looked like a flat batting pitch. The left-hander Savory brought up his 50 while the 100 run-mark came at the end of the 30th over.

Persaud went soon after for 22, bowled by Travis Persaud (2-50), but Adams who joined forces with Savory stitched together a partnership of 45 before Adams was run out for nine.

Savory, who survived a dropped catch and a stumping chance both off Tevin Imlach, benefited from these lapses, to reach 100. Meanwhile, Beaton who arrived in the 43th over pinged three sixes in his 29 but they lost a cluster towards the end.

When West Demerara took to the crease they lost Tagenarine Chanderpaul (11), bowled by Nealand Codhagan and Ronaldo Renee (18), bowled off an inside edge by Joshua Jones, at 41-2.

Imlach played the lone hand with a composed 37 (2×6), as West Demerara lost eight wickets for 86 runs.