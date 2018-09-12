Father remanded for fatally stabbing son at Foulis

THE father, who allegedly stabbed his son to death on Saturday last at Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Wednesday arraigned at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court for murder.

The man, 44-year-old Mohan Sookdeo called “Wire,” appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune and was not required to plea to the charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Sookdeo on September 15,2018 at Foulis, ECD murdered his son, 21-year-old Satesh Kevin Sookdeo.

He represented by Lawyer Haymant Ramdhani and was remanded to prison until October 2,2018.

According to reports, Mohan Sookdeo and his wife had an argument during which he grabbed her by the neck and began choking her at their of Lot 217, Fifth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara home.

Upon seeing this Satesh Kevin Sookdeo and another sibling intervened. The father who was outraged at the time grabbed part of the remains of a louvre pane, broke it and stabbed the young man to the chest.

The autopsy was conducted by Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)on Monday.

Neighbours rushed to the family’s aid after hearing screams but it was too late as the younger Sookdeo had already succumbed to his injuries.