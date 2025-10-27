President Ali orders full scale investigation into deadly gas station explosion

While on official duty in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the tragic explosion that occurred at the Mobil Gas Station located at the corner of Regent and King Streets, Georgetown.

The blast claimed the life of young Soraya Bourne and left several others injured, including Rishad Lorde, Sedyia McClintoc, Jenica Hooper, and Yvonne Honas.

In a statement issued early Monday morning, President Ali said he received detailed briefings late last night and again this morning on the unfolding situation and has since directed that “a full-scale investigation be launched immediately.”

He further instructed that every available resource and investigative tool be deployed to determine the precise cause and circumstances surrounding the explosion.

The President also confirmed that authorities have identified an individual of interest in connection with the incident. He instructed that images of the person be circulated widely so that the public can assist the Guyana Police Force (GPF) by providing any information that could aid the investigation.

President Ali noted that Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, visited and extended condolences to the mother of the deceased child, while Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, continues to monitor the treatment and recovery of the injured victims.

“I also extend my deepest sympathies to those affected and their families,” President Ali said. “I have spoken directly with the medical teams attending to the injured and have instructed that every form of support and care be provided to those under treatment.”

The Head of State reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the investigative process and assured that the full force of the law will be applied once the facts are established.

What We Know

According to the Guyana Police Force, preliminary investigations revealed that earlier in the evening, a male of mixed ethnicity, believed to be a Spanish-speaking foreign national, was observed at the location carrying two bulky black plastic garbage bags.

He reportedly attempted to dispose of the bags in a garbage bin at the station but was stopped by an attendant. The man then walked south along King Street to the western side of the fuel station. Moments later, a massive explosion rocked the area.

At the time of the blast, motor car PTT 8275, a silver Toyota Premio, was parked in the compound with driver Jenica Hooper, 27, a teacher of Breeda Street, Werk-en-Rust; her mother, Yvonne Jonas, 71; her nieces, Soraya Bourne (deceased) and Seddia McIntosh, 12; and her nephew, Reshard Lord, 7.

The victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where little Soraya was pronounced dead on arrival. The others were treated for various injuries and are reported to be in stable condition.

The explosion caused severe structural damage to parts of the fuel station, four parked vehicles, and nearby properties. The blast site, located on the southwestern side of the compound near the area where bottled cooking gas is stored, was described as the epicentre of the detonation.

Ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, led by senior officers, processed the scene overnight. Several items of evidential value, including black plastic fragments and adhesive tape, were collected and sent for forensic analysis. Investigators have also secured CCTV footage, which is currently being reviewed.

The GPF has since identified an individual of interest and images are being circulated publicly to aid in his capture.

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, along with his executive leadership team, has extended deep condolences to the family of Soraya Bourne and expressed wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.