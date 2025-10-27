Full mechanisms being put in place to support students, other Guyanese in Jamaica

Catastrophic Hurricane Melissa…

–President Ali says GDF, CDC stand ready to assist island

HIS Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali said systems are being put in place to support Guyanese, especially students, in Jamaica as the island braces for the devastating Hurricane Melissa.

The Head of State, in a personalised message to Guyanese on the island, said: “I want to assure all of you that I’m in contact with the officials in Jamaica. I’ve asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be fully engaged, and we are also working with the private sector to get some level of support to the students and any vulnerable families in Jamaica.”

President Ali instructed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ms Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, and Foreign Secretary Mr Robert Persaud to engage the necessary stakeholders to ensure the safety of students and Guyanese living on the island, while providing the necessary support.

The President also noted that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) are ready to support Jamaica.

“I’ve sent off a letter to the Government of Jamaica, telling them that the Guyana Defence Force and the CDC are fully mobilised and stand ready to support every effort in this very dangerous situation.

“I want to ask all of you to remain safe, remain calm, support each other, and I want you to know that we are putting a full mechanism in place.”

The slow-moving Melissa, which strengthened to a Category Four overnight, is expected to make landfall on Monday night or Tuesday morning as either a Category Four (130–156 miles per hour) or Category Five (over 157 miles per hour) hurricane.

It is already causing flooding on the island. (OP)