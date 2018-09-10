Williams fined $17,000 (£13,156) for code violations

Serena Williams of the United States argues with referee Brian Earley, during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York on September 8, 2018. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a 'thief' and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

(REUTERS) – SERENA Williams has been fined $17,000 (£13,156) for the code violations she received during the U.S. Open final, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Sunday.

During Saturday’s match, which she lost 6-2 6-4 to Japan’s Naomi Osaka, Williams, was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet before a heated argument with umpire Carlos Ramos ended with her losing a game.

The tournament referee’s office fined the former world number one $10,000 for the “verbal abuse” of Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for smashing her racket.

Williams, who was seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on Saturday, vigorously disputed each of the violations during the match.

She demanded Ramos apologise for handing her a coaching violation and later called the umpire a “thief” for giving her a point penalty.

