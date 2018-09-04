Former GDF captain to stand trial in the High Court for murder

Former Guyana Defence Force captain, Orwain Sandy was on Tuesday commited to the High Court for the murder of his reputed wife.

The Preliminary Inquiry into the matter came to an end before Principal Magistrates Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. Evidence was led by Police Prosecutor Corporal Shawn Gonsalves.

At the end of the PI, Sandy’s attorney James Bond complimented the Magistrate for the speedy hearing in the matter.

Sandy, who served as Special Assistant to the Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, is currently on remand for the murder of Reona Payne on March 31, 2018 at First Street, Alexander Village.

According to reports, Sandy, after committing the act, surrendered to police at the Ruimveldt Police Station on Saturday, March 31. A post-mortem report revealed that Payne died from 14 gunshot wounds to her body– 13 to her chest and one to the head.

The police have confirmed that Sandy used his service firearm during the shooting. Police sources also related that the soldier had on one occasion lodged his firearm at the police station during a domestic dispute.

One source said the soldier had suspected that Reona was being unfaithful and was conversing with someone from overseas. It was reported that Sandy had planned to drop Payne off at her place of work when she received a phone call allegedly from the same person from overseas.

When the soldier questioned her and asked her to desist from railroading their relationship, an argument ensued and in the vicinity of the masjid in First Street, Alexander Village, Reona grabbed the soldier’s firearm and threw it out of the car.

According to the source, Sandy stopped the vehicle to retrieve the weapon and Payne exited too, and after picking up the gun he fired in her direction, emptying the entire magazine