Enmore and Enterprise chalk up victories

WHEN action continued in the East Coast Cricket Committee/Bargain Supermarket T20 competition, the latest victors were Enmore and Enterprise A.

At the Enmore ground, the home side faced Golden Grove; won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 163 for 9 from their allotted 20 overs.

Brian Sattaur top-scored with 48, while Amir Khan and Chris Surat supported with 37 and 27 respectively. O. Gardener and Richie Woolford grabbed two wickets each for Golden Grove.

In reply, Golden Grove managed to muster only 44 all out, with Amir Khan ripping through the wickets grabbing 4 for 12. He was ably supported by Rudolph Singh who took 2 for 6 from 4 overs to ensure Enmore won by 119 runs.

In the second match at the same venue, Better Hope clashed with Enterprise. Better Hope won the toss and chose to bat first, posting 56 all out with R. Singh and Clive Rampersaud scoring 15 each.

Kamesh Yadram and Pradesh Ballkishun were the wicket-takers for Enterprise who grabbed 4 for 10 and 2 for 7 respectively. In reply, Enterprise chalked up 57 for 4 with Kamesh Yadram top-scoring with 16 to see Enterprise win by 6 wickets.

Meanwhile over at Ogle Community Centre ground, Lusignan faced Paradise. Lusignan won the toss. and elected to bat, first posting 112 for 9 from their 16 overs due to rain; Kumar Bishundyal top-scored with 27 and was well supported by Tameshwar Motiram who scored 24.

Jermine Martin grabbed 3 for 21 while W. Ramsamy took 2 for 16, In reply, Paradise put up a strong fight but ran out of overs only managing 93 for 8 from 16 overs with Q. Douglas top-scoring with 24. Jason Heyliger took 3 for 28 and Kumar Bishundyal took 2 for 14. Lusignan won the match by 19 runs.

Match 2: Lusignan B vs Ogle

At the same venue, Lusignan B took on home side Ogle, won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 117 for 9 with Marvin Persaud scoring 28 and Azad Mohamed 24, Andrew Samaroo and Andrew Gomes grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Ogle reached 107 for 8 with Andrew Samaroo top-scoring 31 and A. Sinclair 21. Navin Persaud and Imran Khan both took two wickets each. Lusignan won by 10 run.

All matches will continue next weekend (Sunday September 16) at the Lusignan Community Centre ground where Lusignan A will face Enterprise A and Lusignan B will take on Enmore. Better Hope will take on Strathavon at Strathavon ground at 13:00hrs. There will be well-stocked bars at all venues.