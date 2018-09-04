Alleged shooter in Bourda vendor’s murder held

THE police have apprehended the alleged shooter in the killing of popular market vendor, Troy Ramalho, and he is expected to be charged this week.

On September 1, 2018, two other persons were charged jointly with the murder when they appeared before a city magistrate.

Akeem Morris, 26, a miner of 40 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty and George Paton, 34, a taxi driver of 177 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara, were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

They were not required to plead to the charge which stated that on August 15, last, at Robb Street, Bourda, Lacytown, they murdered Troy Ramalho during the course of a robbery.

Morris and Paton will make their next court appearance on September 21.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had told the court that on the day in question, Ramalho was shot and killed while plying his trade at Bourda Market where he sold cheese and eggs. The court also heard that Paton was arrested and taken into custody after police received information that it was he who was transporting the bandits responsible for killing the market vendor. While in custody, he allegedly admitted to transporting the men.

The prosecutor added that the jewellery the deceased was wearing on the night he was shot is missing.

Ramalho, according to information, had just finished selling a customer and was sitting on a bench when the bandits approached and shot him.

Ramalho fell to the ground and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.