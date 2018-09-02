Mother, son killed in accident

– four others injured

THE Linden community was sent into a state of shock after news spread of the death of GoldFields employee Marlon Mc Farlane, 30, called “Stoonks” and his mother, popular seamstress, Tessa Telford Ibrahim, 60.

They were both residents of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, and were at the time heading to the mining town from Georgetown with other relatives when the car in which they were travelling ended up in a pothole in the vicinity of Moblissa, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The driver, Maisha Ibrahim, 23, lost control when it ended up in a ditch, then collided with a tree some distance away.

Commander of ‘E’ Division, Anthony Vanderhyden, who visited the scene of the accident related that around 15:30hrs, motor car PNN 3987 owned by Michael Singh, was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast rate of speed and was crossing the Moblissa Bridge when it crashed into the pothole, then the ditch, then the tree.

Public-spirited persons rushed the occupants to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where Marlon and Tessa Ibrahim were pronounced dead. The other occupants, Roshana Mc Farlane, age seven years, along with the driver Maisha, was admitted to LHC while and Patricia Mc Farlane, age nine, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, in an unconscious state.

Marlon, a former soldier and former student of the Mackenzie High School was described by friends and family members as a jovial and outgoing person.

In the wake of the accident, residents of Linden vented their frustration over the deplorable state of the highway and the need for it to be repaired urgently before more lives are lost.

The several structural faults, eroded sections and indentations have been causing trouble to drivers, especially when it rains. Concerns continue to be raised as well with the highway being without lights.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, however, has invited eligible bidders to bid for the feasibility study and design for its rehabilitation. Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, said this is the first phase to major rehabilitative works.