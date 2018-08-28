RCC hosts another successful youth ambassador camp

WHEREVER capable, children have a right to have a say and play a role in decision- making on issues that affect them, as enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Towards that end, the Rights of a Child Commission (RCC) in Guyana created its Youth Ambassador Programme (YAP), which celebrated its fourth year in existence this year.

The programme recently held its annual camp at Iwokrama which was attended by some 40 youth, where for five days the participants were engaged in a number of sessions and activities aimed at empowering them to be a voice on issues affecting them, and to return and be youth representatives in their varying communities.

Several of the young people were on hand Monday morning, at a press conference held at the RCC headquarters, to speak of their experiences and how it has prepared them to go out and be voices for their fellow peers.

“It was an unforgettable experience. We felt love and humility among ourselves and that for me is the best part. We had a great discussion about resistance, and that session really empowered and equipped me mentally to overcome internal and external resistance,” shared Naomi Bacchus.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from and the struggles you’ve been through. We understand what we should do to overcome that resistance, be positive, discard the negative, in order to propel and move forward as youth ambassadors.”

Another session, one on self-motivation, particularly resonated with youth ambassador Ruth Wilson.

“On the first day we had to write a self-motivation mission statement. And writing that mission statement, saying that I will keep moving forward no matter what comes my way, no matter what people are saying, that was life changing, I don’t think I can express how much that session impacted my life.”

Initiated by youth, the YAP first started in 2015, when a group of vibrant young people approached the RCC with the idea of creating a platform which would help to foster youth empowerment, youth growth and create capacity building among young people.

The programme, however, was officially launched in 2017. The goal of the programme is to afford the right to meaningful participation in different settings in which they are active.

Also coming out of this year’s camp was a new avowal for the programme, the “Turtle Mountain Declaration for Youth Empowerment,” which, among other things, saw the participants committing to the “ideals and standards of youth participation and empowerment in pursuant of engendering a more democratic, and socially cohesive and educative society.”

Following this camp, the youngsters will now be playing an integral role in activities that the RCC will be involved in.

“The RCC has a work programme. They will be participating in workshops and all the engagements that the RRC has, they will play an important role in stating children’s views. So that when we talk about children’s views, it’s not coming from adults it’s coming from children who have been educated and inspired to be part of the process,” expressed RCC Chief Executive Officer, Amer Panday.

Getting the ball rolling, two youths from the programme are expected to be present today, as the RCC is scheduled to start engaging the Guyana Police Force (GPF) beginning in “C” Division, to speak on the professional and psychosocial role of police officers and ranks when handling matters involving children,

The RCC is also expected to meet with other police divisions from all across Guyana.

RCC chairperson Aleema Nasir noted that the Commission has been making several strides in advancing the cause of Guyana’s minors, having recently submitted two annual reports, to parliament.

This would help in the influencing of laws that benefit children. She noted recent accomplishments, whereby children are no longer charged for “wandering”, and individuals from the New Opportunity Corps juvenile centre being afforded the opportunity to participate at the recently concluded Youth Parliament.