Bartica teachers strike passively

AS the countrywide strike amongst teachers commenced on Monday, Region Seven teachers, particularly in the town of Bartica chose to take the passive route.

Vice Chairman of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Bartica branch, Jermaine Joseph, told this newspaper that the teachers of Region Seven are in full solidarity with the union’s decision in taking industrial action, however, they decided to do so by staying at home as opposed to actively demonstrating.

He said that teachers will not resume duty until their demands are met. He is unsure of the number of head teachers who handed over their keys, but is confident that they have all the support they need.

“In Region Seven, most persons are in solidarity with our union’s position as it relates to the strike. I can speak positively for the secondary schools. We believe that teachers are the moulders of the nation so, we believe that teachers must be compensated for their efforts. Teachers are the ones who have to sit back and watch persons they taught reach to the pinnacle of whatsoever field they would have pursued, and, we teachers are always feeling as though we are left behind and it’s only fitting that we are properly compensated,” he said.

He added that the strike commenced from Monday and the general council will meet today to decide on a way forward. But as for Joseph, he believes that the teachers should strike until their demands are met.

“I don’t know what decision the council will come to, but as for me, I think we should strike until we get what we deserve, because I think that if we pull off from the strike, we will not be taken seriously,” the vice chairman said.

He added that there has been no registration or orientation and no school on Monday, until further notice.

Despite their decision to withhold their services, Joseph said that the teachers still have the students at heart, but at some point they have to stand up for themselves.

“It’s not that we are not sympathetic towards the students, but we have our rights too and we need to stand up for [them]. As soon as our demands are met, our services will be expedited.”