The value of a good education

“Attaining my secondary school education has been a gigantic accomplishment in my life. I attended the J.C Chandisingh Secondary School (JCCSS) 2011-2016, a highly recognised school in Berbice.

During my time at JCCSS, I learnt many valuable lessons about who I am and the world around me. Secondary school has revealed to me my strongest and most valuable passions in the subjects of Social Studies and English Language. I also recognised my gift of public speaking in Grade 10.

Moving on to my university education at the University of Guyana Berbice Campus (UGBC), I am currently pursuing a degree in social work and things have truly changed drastically, compared to high school. Tertiary education is more challenging, but yet it is still worth it. Responsibilities and finances have also increased. University can also be very time consuming, especially in my major. University has taught me and is continuing to teach me proper time management skills, balancing my social life with my academic life, and critically analysing occurrences that may affect me by applying my tertiary knowledge in real life. At the end of the day, I am able to extend valuable words or ideas to others. Considering all the life rewards that education has given me, I fell in love with the challenges that extend within my mind.

I constantly crave more knowledge. This is my experience so far in the education system, and I strongly feel that education deserves the best of our efforts and perseverance. It teaches and gives us more than a certificate to showcase, more than just a bank account, more than you can ever imagine.” The above story is that of Ms. Ashminie Persaud, a first-year social work student who hails from Number 68 Village on the Corentyne. If we have similar stories to that of Miss Persaud’s, then we should count ourselves lucky. Whether, it was only a high school education up to the tertiary level, public or private schooling or even home schooling, you’re lucky enough that you were fortunate to be offered an education, in a still developing country.

Education is the act or process of imparting or acquiring particular knowledge or skills. Therefore, education is a word of action. One must put in the necessary work and sacrifices in order to attain education. Education comes in three forms; formal (schooling), informal (our home training, television, recreational books, etc.) and non-formal (adult-life skills and abilities). It is important that we indulge in all three for a better and successful life. Apart from a career opportunity and the acquired skills, education opens up a door to many more doors. It opens the door for equality; gender, economic and social status. I am starving to witness a world where everyone is equal and if I can’t, I can only hope my children or their children witness it instead. I see education as a means of erasing the inequalities and differences in our world. It gives the minority a chance of achieving more than they can imagine. Due to poverty or no job opportunities, many persons would also turn to stealing. Your weapons should be books not guns.

My father would tell me stories of himself and brothers growing up in a single-parent household. He always showed me how education helped him to escape poverty, and despite your situation, just like he did, you can do it too. Education makes one more fully aware and mindful. Being knowledgeable equals less ignorance. We can also better differentiate right from wrong. Being educated about our laws, your rights and responsibilities as a citizen overall, makes the communities we live in safer and better. As Malala Yousafzai said, “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”

Our future as a nation depends on the skills and knowledge of our citizens as well. Our economy on a whole, in all of its sectors, solely depends on education. The upcoming oil industry requires its workers to gain a solid and well-rounded education background for it to succeed. Our future politicians, doctors, lawyers, public servants, janitors, clerks, all not only need the power of education but also deserve it. Lastly, education allows you to be self-dependent. The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you. Your education may help you obtain a good job/career choice; and in return a good job means you are able to achieve financial independence through your income. You should be your first priority.

Education is a human necessity, just as food, water and shelter. It should be accessible to EVERYONE, until then, we will continue to see a global decline in the lives of humans. I imagine a world where students in Africa find the cure for HIV/AIDS, a world in which girls in the Middle East are empowered to be working and career holders just as the men, a world in which a Guyanese man can visit the moon, a world in which we can all strive to make dreams reality. I imagine all of this through the powerful tool of education. William Allin’s quote summed up my entire take on this topic. He said, “Education is not the answer to the question, Education is the means to answer all the questions.”