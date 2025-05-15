Hotline, 24/7 chat support launched as part of mental health support initiatives

A NEW toll-free suicide prevention hotline, along with a 24/7 online chat support website, was launched on Wednesday as part of mental health support initiatives through collaborations between the government of Guyana and other stakeholders.

As the world observes Mental Health Awareness Month, the initiatives were launched at the Ministry of Health’s head office, during which it was noted that such collaborative efforts in tackling serious issues like mental health were crucial.

Delivering remarks, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, stated, “This is not a ministry of health problem, this is a societal problem and if we are going to deal with it, then all of us will have to work together.”

Over the last few years, the health minister added that because of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s commitment to mental health, some rapid steps have been taken, including the changes to Guyana’s legislation, including the addition of a Mental Health Act and Suicide Prevention Act.

Speaking on the specific initiatives, the minister indicated that, based on the assessment done by the Office of the President, they realised that while the approach to mental health has been great on the clinical end, there were gaps.

“So, I’m extremely pleased with the work that they have been able to do with the partners,” he said.

Meanwhile, Public Health Officer at the Office of the President, Jessica Anthony, stated that the mental health website, mentalhealth.gov.gy, started as a brainchild of the president, who strongly believes that improving mental health is essential to improving the lives of all Guyanese.

She said, “We’re not just launching a website, a hotline or an animated series, we are launching a vision of a Guyana where mental health is no longer whispered about behind closed doors or met with fear, shame, discrimination [and] silence.”

The first part of the initiative includes the website, which has a 24/7 chat platform which is equipped with trained mental health support agents and not chatbots or artificial intelligence.

It was noted that while some people would prefer to type or text when speaking about their problems, the chat service is confidential. No one would be required to provide any personal contact information unless willingly consenting to the same or requesting follow-up services.

Further, in case of a mental health crisis or emergency, the chat client would be directed to the 915 hotline, which is toll-free.

This toll-free hotline makes mental health services more accessible wherever they are.

The third component of the mental health initiative includes an insightful animated series aimed at raising awareness.

This video series reflects the commitment to tackle real mental health challenges, anxiety, depression and cyberbullying in a way that is accessible, relatable and empowering.

The stories are designed not just to inform but spark conversation, build empathy and inspire action while also educating and encouraging children to speak up and reach out for help and understand that they are not alone.