Malali village harnesses carbon credit funds to drive sustainable development

THE resilient riverine community of Malali is demonstrating how Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 is creating tangible benefits for Indigenous communities. With its first payment of $15 million from the country’s landmark carbon credit sales in 2023, the Amerindian village has embarked on a transformation journey — investing in clean energy, improved infrastructure, and sustainable livelihoods.

Malali, home to 270 residents and located approximately 80 kilometres south of Linden, is accessible only by water. Despite its remote location, the village has emerged as a model for how LCDS funds can be strategically used to uplift rural communities.

According to a feature by the Department of Public Information (DPI), the village council — in collaboration with residents — identified and prioritised five key projects. These included the renovation of the village office, construction of the first community sanitary block which now serves the local primary school, installation of internet services, development of a community sports ground, and the acquisition of two pontoons to enhance the transportation of goods and residents.

While some initiatives are still in progress, Toshao Hanun Chattergoon remains optimistic. He revealed that Malali recently received approval for an additional $10 million to execute several new projects, for which estimates and plans have already been prepared. The community has also earmarked $5 million specifically for agriculture-related initiatives, including the construction of shade houses to support year-round food production.

“Seeing that we are still reliant on logging mainly in the village, we still would like to use this opportunity to improve how we do logging at present,” Toshao Chattergoon explained. Plans are underway to establish a sawmill, which would allow the village to process timber into finished products such as housing materials — a move expected to boost the local economy and reduce reliance on raw log sales.

Chattergoon underscored that the sawmill will not only increase economic returns for local loggers but also help improve housing conditions within the community. “One of our main goals is to give them the best possible opportunity to improve housing in the village,” he added.

Malali’s progress stands as a testament to the success of Guyana’s LCDS model, which empowers communities to take charge of their development while contributing to global climate resilience.