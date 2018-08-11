‘Otisha’ must stand trial before judge and jury

WELL known transgender personality, Otis Pearson, popularly known as ‘Otisha’, has been committed to stand before judge and jury at the High Court to answer to a rape charge

The court heard that on December 24, 2017 at Station Street Kitty, Pearson engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

Pearson, who resides at Station Street, Kitty was not required to plead to the charge

He was committed on Friday by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore following a paper committal. He will remain out on bail.

Pearson was arrested in March of this year, after accusations were levelled against him in relation to having sexual relations with under-aged boys.

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) had assisted the police in the probe and a file was compiled and sent to the DPP Chambers for legal advice.

CC&PA Director Ann Green who had conducted interviews said that the alleged victims are under the age of 16.

Pearson had been very vocal on social media and was reported as saying during a television interview that he “has a young boy for every day of the week.”

But Pearson has claimed that the statement was misinterpreted and he denied having sexual relations with ‘little boys.’ He was accompanied by SASOD leader Joel Simpson when he made the denial.

However, a photograph later appeared with him (Pearson) in the company of a young boy.