Shiv Chanderpaul to receive honorary doctorate from UWI

SHIVNARINE Chanderpaul, the second most prolific Test cricketer in Windies history, is to be awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) St. Augustine campus later this year.

The university made the announcement Tuesday that the 43-year-old batsman will be bestowed with the Honorary Doctor of Laws during the campus graduation ceremonies beginning October 25.

During a Test career that spanned two decades (1994-2015), Chanderpaul played a record 164 Tests for the Windies scoring 11,867 runs at an average of 51.37. During that time he scored 30 Test centuries and 66 fifties and was a stabilizing force in the Windies middle order.

He was also prolific in ODIs, amassing 8,778 runs at an average of 41.60 in 268 matches during which he scored 11 centuries and 59 half-centuries.

Chanderpaul announced his retirement from international cricket in January 2016. He was 41 years old and had not played for the Windies since May of the previous year.