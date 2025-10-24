Safaris launched for Orealla, South Rupununi

-Minister Rodrigues says new experiences highlight the evolution of local tourism

THE adventurer and the average Guyanese alike now have more options to discover Guyana’s beauty, one mile at a time, through the newly launched Orealla Safari and South Rupununi Safari.

The launch of these experiences celebrates adventure, exploration and discovery, and is a collaboration between the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Rainforest Tours.

The Orealla Safari is set to take place from November 14 to 16, 2025, charting an exciting route from Linden to Orealla, while the South Rupununi Safari is slated for November 22 to 30, 2025, and will allow participants to explore the breathtaking South Rupununi Region.

Both safaris embody the essence of adventure travel, and blend nature, community and discovery together, to offer participants a chance to discover Guyana.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce (MINTIC) Susan Rodrigues remarked that initiatives like these are more than excursions, as they reflect how local tourism is evolving to connect to our people, landscape, and culture in ways that deliver direct value and benefits to local communities.

“Tourism touches and concerns all Guyanese. And we have to see it as one of the emerging sectors in our country. We have to see it as a revenue base generating income for our economy, and also in a way that promotes community development,” she said.

She affirmed that the Orealla Safari marks a historic moment in our tourism journey.

In a community with approximately 2,000 residents, where ecotourism is emerging and rooted in indigenous heritage, the minister said the safari represents a meaningful step in developing a market-ready tourism product that is built from within the community.

She noted as well that the already established and well-known South Rupununi Safari continues to shine as a central feature in Guyana’s adventure and nature tourism calendar.

“Situated amidst the vast savannas, rivers, and forests of the Rupununi region, a biologically-rich environment spanning thousands of square miles and home to countless species of birds and mammals, this safari offers a premium, authentic Guyanese experience in wilderness, culture, and nature. It delivers tremendous value, not just to the visitor, but to the hinterland communities that support it,” she expressed.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Rainforest Tours, Frank Singh explained that the safaris will give persons residing outside of these villages the chance to experience the culture and food, and share knowledge, in addition to learning more about and discovering more of Guyana.

Speaking specifically about Orealla, he stated that the safari is also a source of income for the village, as villagers often clean up and rent it to those participating in the safaris.

Toshao of Orealla Village, Laurence Vandenburg said he is grateful that this opportunity is coming to Orealla once more.

The village is located in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), just off the Corentyne River. Depending on the speed, persons can get there by road in around four hours, or persons can take a boat and arrive within an hour or an hour-and-a-half.

“Because of the opening up of the Kwakwani Trail, which we thank the government for going ahead with that project, we’ve had persons coming into the community almost every weekend.

“This brings in more revenue for the village. From the village, we usually go right over to Kwakwani,” the Toshao said. He explained that it takes approximately two to two-and-a half hours to get there.

Describing this, he said, “It’s fun, and so if you want to go out on adventures, I encourage you to do so, especially on an ATV or a bike. We went over there on Monday. Being on two ATVs on high speed is adrenaline rush. If you’re someone like that, I encourage you to once again be a part of the team.”

Vandenburg encouraged all to participate, and experience what Orealla is like, mentioning that the village still has cultural impact, accommodation, and its cool blackwater creek.

For more details, persons can visit the GTA, and Rainforest Tours online.