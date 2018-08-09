Linden futsal tourney moves into quarter-finals tonight

FIGGY Green Jags, Good Fellas, Germans and Quiet storm, by virtue of coming out on top of their respective groups, have booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil annual futsal tournament, at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court in Linden.

With the final group games completed, the knockout stage will begin tonight at 19:00hrs when Progressive Ballers take on Germans in the first match, followed by Quiet Storm battling Dc Ballers in game two, while Goodfellas match skills against Russians in the third quarterfinal. Figgy Green Jaguars will collide with Haynes Hitters in the night’s final encounter.

With $600 000 up for grabs for the winners, August 18 is marked as the final playing day, when the team who finish second will pocket and $250 000, third-placers $100 000 and fourth-placers $50 000.

After narrowly getting past one of the tournament favourites Silver Bullets, 2-1 on Wednesday, to top Group A, Figgy Green Jags are now touted as ‘the team to beat’.

Runic Velloza smashed four goals while his teammate Joel Isaacs netted a brace as Good Fellas held their nerve to edge West Side Ballers 6-5.

Marvin Josiah scored a hat-trick for the West Demerara-based team while Stephon Jupiter and Lennox Cort added one goal each for the men from Region Four.

Silver Bullets, playing their second match of the night, went down 4-1 to Amelia’s Ward Russians. The Bullets played well throughout the match but failed to finish their chances while the Russians didn’t hesitate to put them to the sword.

Travis Watterton buried a hat-trick while Ruel Williams added one goal for the winners and Jamine Samuel scored the solitary goal for the losers.

For Group C winners Germans, Andre Mayers banged in a late hat-trick in their 7-2 final group game win over Achievers to secure their quarter-final berth.

In other results, DC Ballers defeated Young Kings 5-3 while Hardball negotiated Presidential Family 7-4 and Quiet Storm plundered a depleted Swag FC 8-4 to top their group.

Sponsors for the tournament include Mohammed’s Enterprise, ExxonMobil, Bakewell, Cell Smart, PPDI, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Services.