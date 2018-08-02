Staff of GBTI celebrates Emancipation Day

“Plucky”, “Frankie” arrested for series of East Bank Demerara robberies
At least three robbery victims have identified two men as the perpetrators of a series of robberies committed on members of the public at Agricola and nearby areas on the East Bank of...
Police investigating suspected double murder at Craig Street
Police are investigating the deaths of a father and son whose lifeless bodies were found at a house in Craig Street, Campbellville this morning. Other reports suggest that the case may be a...
Private aircraft bearing Venezuelan registration detained at CJIA
An investigation has been launched into the landing of a private chartered aircraft at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Monday afternoon with suspected false registration number and connections...
Man kills brother over lunch
A FIFTY-seven-year-old porter beat his brother to death after he had eaten out his lunch on Thursday afternoon at Bella Dam, West Bank Demerara.
Dead is 61-year-old Nazir Khan known as ‘Karie’...
Private aircraft bearing Venezuelan registration detained at CJIA
An investigation has been launched into the landing of a private chartered aircraft at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Monday afternoon with suspected false registration number and connections...
Judge blocks release of Former Brazilian President Lula
(BBC)- A Brazilian judge has overturned an order passed earlier by another judge for the immediate release of ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as "Lula".
Judge Joao Pedro Gerbran...
Guyana and Vietnam to strengthen trade
President David Granger, who is currently attending the Sixth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, had a bilateral meeting withthe Prime...
Two terms only
…CCJ checks Jagdeo’s third term ambitions
In the case of the Attorney General of Guyana v Cedric Richardson, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled that an amendment, that barred...
