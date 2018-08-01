Guyana on verge of third emancipation – ACDA

THE African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) says Emancipation 2018 commemorates 180 years of freedom from “slavery– the greatest crime ever committed against humanity,” but it has found Guyana on the verge of a third emancipation.

The first Emancipation occurred in 1838 and centred on “Freedom” from chattel slavery. The second Emancipation was called Independence in 1966. This too was “Freedom,” but freedom from colonisation and economic slavery.

Emancipation and Freedom are not the same. It was Bob Marley who said “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery; none but ourselves can free our minds”. Freedom and independence are also not the same. It was Rabindranath Tagore who once said “Emancipation from the soil is no freedom for the tree.” Without economic, political, cultural and social equity, there is no Freedom, there is no Emancipation. Freedom is a basic human right and above all, economic freedom, economic independence are basic human rights. Let Emancipation 2018 be a catalyst for all Guyanese to work in the Spirt of Umoja or Unity.

Let Emancipation 2018 help us to move beyond Emancipation and independence to economic freedom, social justice, racial respect and harmony. Let Emancipation 2018 witness the beginning of us truly living our motto of “One People, One Nation, One destiny.”

To do this, we must honour the sacrifices of all of our ancestors. We must honour the 473,000 Africans who died to build Guyana during 200 years of enslavement. Honour them by providing reparations to their descendants. We must honour our Indian indentured servants whom together with freed Africans in the villages they bought, sacrificed to sustain Guyana after Emancipation.

Let us honour our trade unionists who pioneered social justice. Let us honour our independence heroes who gave us our second Emancipation in 1966. The third Emancipation is for us to embrace.

Guyana will soon become an oil-producing nation. Our political, cultural and economic environments will drastically change. This third Emancipation should be about equity, equal rights, equal access and equal opportunity for all Guyanese, regardless of race, creed, culture, religion or political affiliation.

As we read the daily media, there are many racial and political entrepreneurs who are spreading doom and gloom. For them, the cup is half empty. For us, the cup is half full. Sadly, as we focus on whether the cup is half full or half empty, others from distant lands who see the massive opportunities in the Green Economy and our oil sector will sell the cup right before our eyes. Emancipation 2018 should not be about doom and gloom or sorrow, or blame or confusion.

Emancipation 2018, our third Emancipation, is a time for unity, hope, peace, grace and redemption. Guyana needs to become a moral, multi-racial, multi-cultural, multi-religious and just Guyana. Guyana is a blessed nation. We have been blessed with an overabundance of “Jewels.” We are a land of many waters, including the majestic Kaieteur Falls. We have breath-taking flora and fauna beyond our wildest imagination. We are a birdwatcher’s paradise with over 800 species of birds. We have the mighty jaguar, the noble eagle and the resplendent plumage of the macaw. We have 18 million hectares of pristine forests, an integral part of the “Lungs of the Earth.” We are the “Land of many waters.” Guyana is the second richest country in the world with fresh water.

Guyana has been called the “Kingdom of Nature and the Land of Enchantment.” Yet, our greatest wealth lies in our people and our diverse cultures: Amerindian, African, Chinese, Indian, Portuguese, Mixed and European. Within this canopy of wealth, the greatest jewels are our youth. Let us celebrate Emancipation 2018 by embracing our individual and by forging a common culture based on shared values, shared expectations, a shared vision and shared benefits. Let our third Emancipation be mission-driven by Unity, Justice and Economic Equity.