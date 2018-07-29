TODAY we are back on the topic of simple things that we can do to improve our mental health. Today is the simplest of all- just go outside!

The Sun and the Vitamin D that it provides, have tremendous effects on both our mental and physical health. You don’t even necessarily have to be active in the sun to benefit from it.

I think so many people view the hot sun as a negative thing but it actually increases so many positive hormones such as Vitamin D, serotonin and nitric oxide which are responsible for positivity, happiness and energy. We can actually feel the difference, can’t we? When we wake up and look outside, most of us feel gloomy and lazy if it’s raining, more so than if it wasn’t.

THE SUN’S BENEFITS GO BEYOND FIGHTING STRESS

The sun can even prevent a wide range of diseases as the Ultra Violets (UV) rays from it work as an anti-inflammatory which means it actually helps to kill infection in the body. While excess sun may cause some cancers (such as skin), studies show that moderate sunlight with the proper protection actually prevents some cancers such as colon, ovarian and prostate by up to 60 per cent. The extra sunlight even helps our bones to healthily grow as Vitamin D is associated with a decrease in osteoporosis. Sunlight also decreases skin conditions such as eczema and acne.

Basically, skin cancer may happen when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays penetrate the skin and damage cell DNA. There is no recommendation for how long someone should stay in the sun as it depends on individual skin type as well as how direct the sun’s rays are. My research showed a few things; that people with fairer skin will get a sunburn faster than those with darker skin and the sun’s rays are more direct (harsher) between 10:00hrs and 16:00hrs.

According to the World Health Organistion (WHO), every individual should get an average of 15 minutes of sun more than three times per week. Sun on their arms, legs and face. If you’re going out for a short term, it is better to not put on sunblock. However, if you are going outside for more than 15 minutes, it is advised to protect the skin.

There are even quite a few disorders that surface because of weather; the most common being Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). This is a form of depression that describes the changes in our emotions, mood and behaviour during unwanted weather patterns. When it is not sunny, some people feel sad, lethargic and even hopeless.

Many studies in various other countries show that depression is higher during winter months than summer or spring. I’m sure many of you may feel this way when we experience our rainy season. SAD is different from regular depression in the sense where the individual will recover when the weather patterns change to brighter/sunnier days. Many studies have further proven that Vitamin D helps to reduce the onset of depression overall. We can imagine why as bad weather forces us to stay indoors and provides very little opportunity for our bodies to experience natural light.

It’s important to understand that our bodies basically function by light. We sleep at night because a specific hormone, melatonin, is produced in our brains when it becomes dark, preparing our bodies for sleep. Light decreases the amount of melatonin produced which is why it is harder for us to sleep during the day but easier for us to sleep when it is raining and not very sunny.

For those of you who work nights and sleep during the day, it is important for you to add in other healthy activities that may make up for the loss of Vitamin D and the daily influx of melatonin. These include exercising and eating a healthy and balanced diet. Exercise will release the positive endorphins that you would have received from the sun. Some studies show that exercise is even more beneficial than anti-depressant drugs in the cases of mild depression. Healthy food has an impact on our mood and even our ability to cope with stress. Fermented foods such as yoghurt as well as foods with high omega 3 fats, such as walnuts or salmon are ideal for good mental health.

Remember that exposure to long periods of sun is dangerous, so it is important to use sunscreen which protects our skin from the Sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, and from sunburn. This decreases our chances of developing various types of skin cancer.

If you work nights and therefore must sleep during the day, I suggest you visit your nearest pharmacy and purchase some Vitamin D and some melatonin to take during the day. However, natural would be best whenever you can.

