‘Cancer taught me to take better care of my body’ — Cervical cancer survivor

Cervical cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Guyana, despite being one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer once detected early.

According to the Ministry of Health, regular cervical screening allows for the early detection of abnormal changes before cancer develops, significantly increasing the chances of successful treatment and survival.

For cervical cancer survivor Pauline Gouveia, early screening made the difference between life and death.

Reflecting on her journey, Gouveia described her life before cancer as active and fulfilling. She said she enjoyed travelling, doing craft work, and living independently.

“I used to like to travel a lot. I used to like doing craft, a whole lot. That was part of my job and I used to enjoy it,” she recalled.

In 2018, Gouveia began experiencing unexplained weight loss, followed by spotting and later heavy bleeding. Concerned, she sought medical attention.

“When I went there, they said they suspect that because after my age, when it’s menopause or premenopause, I shouldn’t be having those conditions,” she said.

Following her diagnosis, Gouveia said cancer treatment brought significant physical and emotional challenges, including changes to her appearance, scarring from radiation therapy, fatigue, anxiety, and disrupted sleep.

Despite describing cancer as “a terrible thing,” she said the experience taught her valuable lessons about self-care, nutrition, and resilience. She also expressed gratitude for the emotional support she received, particularly from her children and support organisations.

“The Ministry of Health, they normally play a part too. They step in and I also had outside help, like from the Periwinkle Club, Giving Hope. Those were my supports,” Gouveia said.

While Gouveia’s story is one of survival, others continue to feel the devastating impact of cervical cancer.

Romain Doris-Glasgow, whose mother passed away from the disease, recounted the emotional toll of watching her mother battle cervical cancer after being diagnosed in December 2023.

She said the family was unprepared for the diagnosis and fought tirelessly to access treatment, including radiation therapy. However, complications arose as her mother’s blood count remained critically low.

“Every time they give her blood, she would go there, and when she reach home back in the night, she would start bleeding it out,” Glasgow recalled.

As her mother’s condition deteriorated, she stopped eating, became dehydrated, and lost bladder control. Eventually, the family made the difficult decision to remain by her side through her final moments.

“We decide that, you know, this is it. As your mom, you have to be there despite what, and so we stood there by her until she take her last breath,” she said.

Motivated by her loss, Glasgow said she will be taking the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and is urging other women to prioritise prevention through vaccination and early screening.

The Ministry of Health continues to advance cervical cancer prevention through its cervical screening voucher programme. Under the initiative, women between the ages of 21 and 65 can access an $8,000 screening voucher, available at designated distribution sites nationwide.

The voucher can be redeemed at approved testing facilities, including Eureka Medical Laboratory, New Vision Medical Centre Inc., Woodlands Limited, Huaqi Health Services Inc., and Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital Inc.

Health officials continue to stress that early screening, HPV vaccination, and routine preventive care remain the most effective tools in reducing cervical cancer-related deaths in Guyana.