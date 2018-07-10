Four newcomers in Windies T20 training squad for World Twenty20 Championships

ST JOHN’s, Antigua, (CMC) – As the West Indies women continue their preparations for the upcoming Women’s World Twenty20 Championships, four newcomers have been added to a 20-member squad currently in training.

The regional outfit will be looking to defend their title when the Championships gets underway in the Caribbean from November 9 and runs until November 24.

Trinidad and Tobago’s duo of Shania Abdool and Karishma Ramharack, along with Aria Fortune of the Windward Islands and Guyana’s Sheneta Grimmond, are included in the squad which is currently in Antigua taking part in a high-performance program.

Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Akeira Peters and Shabika Gajnabi have also made a return to the squad.

The Windies women have been in two high-performance camps since April 30, but took a working break in June where they represented their national sides for the Women’s Championship.

Up to July 16, the squad of 20 will be in Antigua for another high-performance program which will include on and off the field sessions including yoga, nutrition and mental conditioning, along with the simulation of game conditions and other cricketing techniques. In May, the women in camp were also exposed to the UNICEF Child Protection course.

The squad will have a warm up in September when they host South Africa.

The 20-member squad in camp reads:

Shania Abdool – TT, Merissa Aguilleira – TT, Shemaine Campbelle – Guyana, Shamilia Connell – Barbados, Britney Cooper – TT, Deandra Dottin – Barbados, Afy Fletcher – Windward Islands,

Aria Fortune – Windward Islands, Shabika Gajnabi – Guyana, Sheneta Grimmond – Guyana, Chinelle Henry – Jamaica, Qiana Joseph – Windward Islands, Kycia Knight – Barbados, Hayley Matthews – Barbados, Natasha McClean – Jamaica, Anisa Mohammed – TT, Chedean Nation – Jamaica,



Akeira Peters – Windward Islands, Karishma Ramharack – TT and Shakera Selman – Barbados

Captain, Stafanie Taylor is unavailable due to other commitments and will play for the Western Storm in the UK in the Kia Super League which ends in August.