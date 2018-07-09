Sky Sports to broadcast CPL to England and Ireland

THE 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be broadcast to England and Ireland by Sky Sports who will show all 34 matches live.

This year’s tournament will run from August 8 to September 16 and will see some of the best cricketers in the world take part in the Biggest Party in Sport.

With Caribbean cricketers such as Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard joining global superstars Chris Lynn, David Warner, Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill and more, this year’s tournament is set to be the biggest yet.

Broadcasting Hero CPL further cements Sky Sports’ commitment to bringing the best action from around the world on their dedicated cricket channel.

Damien O’Donohoe, CEO of the Hero CPL, is delighted with the news that Sky will be a broadcast partner in 2018.

“Sky Sports has an unrivalled heritage and portfolio of sports in the UK and Ireland. As the number one sports broadcaster in the region, they are the perfect home for cricket fans to enjoy the Biggest Party in Sport this year,” he said.