Bat on Kraiggy! | Windies quick spears into top 20 test batsmen

CMC – OPENER Kraigg Brathwaite and Kemar Roach have surged into the top 20 of the ICC players rankings following outstanding performances in the just concluded opening Test against Bangladesh.

In the latest Test rankings released Saturday, Brathwaite had moved up five spots to be 16th in the batting charts while Roach jumped four places to 20th in the bowling category.

The 25-year-old Brathwaite struck 121 in the Windies first innings of 406 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua, to record his seventh Test hundred in 48 matches.

Stroke-maker Shai Hope, who scored 67, moved six places to 32nd while stylish left-hander Kieran Powell leaped five spots to 61st.

Captain Jason Holder, meanwhile, has moved two places to 52nd.

Australian star Steve Smith, currently serving a ban from international cricket, heads an unchanged top 10.

Roach, meanwhile, is now the second West Indies player in the top 20 in the bowling rankings, after becoming only the third player in history to claim five scalps in the space of 12 deliveries in Tests when he routed Bangladesh for a record low 43 in their first innings last Wednesday.

The 30-year-old posted magnificent figures of 5-1-8-5 inside the first hour of the contest, leading to him being adjudged Man-of-the-Match.

Seamer, Jason Holder moved to a career-best 23rd position after jumping two places while Miguel Cummins, who struggled in the previous series against Sri Lanka, has gained 12 spots to be up to 55th following his five-wicket match haul.

Speedster, Shannon Gabriel has been installed at 11th, after picking up a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Exciting South African pacer, Kagiso Rabada, sits on top of an unchanged top 10.