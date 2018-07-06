GRA uncovers ‘drivers’ licence racket’

…several staff sent on leave to facilitate probe

THE Guyana Revenue Authority said it has unearthed an illegal operation involving some unscrupulous members of its staff working in collusion with other persons in the issuance and use of forged drivers’ licences, certificate of compliances and registrations.

In a statement, GRA said it will not presently divulge full details since the investigation is ongoing. However, the staff members identified as part of this illegal operation have since been sent on leave to facilitate the investigation.

“The Authority wishes to remind taxpayers that all financial transactions should be conducted by the cashiers and an official GRA receipt should be issued for all monies paid,” the statement read.

It added that GRA will continue to work to improve its systems to minimise illegal activity and ensure that integrity and transparency are the hallmark of the agency.

However, it says it needs the help of the general public in ridding the agency of staff who are determined to discredit the Authority by engaging in unscrupulous activities with willing participants and confidence tricksters.