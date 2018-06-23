GDF captain to be charged for De Willem fatal accident

CHARGES have been recommended for a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) coast guard captain, who allegedly crashed into a 35-year-old man as he was crossing the De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara last Sunday.

Police received legal advice to charge Lieutenant (Coast Guard) Eson Trim with causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence (DUI). He is expected to make a court appearance Monday at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Dead is Roopchand Ramkellawan of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

Reports state that the 28-year-old officer of South Ruimveldt Gardens was driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle PWW 5680 when the accident occurred.

A breathalyzer test revealed that his alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Investigations revealed that the victim was crossing the road from south to north when he was struck by the X-trail which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway.

Ramkellawan was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said an unlicensed pistol with four live rounds was found on his person.

The body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home and a post-mortem was performed on Monday by Dr Nehaul Singh. The post-mortem gave the cause of death as multiple injuries to the body due to motor vehicle accident.