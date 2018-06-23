Autopsy finds… Mother of five died of ‘cardiac arrest’

THE post-mortem done on the remains of 30-year-old Malika Greene, the mother of five who collapsed and died on the Grove Public Road late Monday has given as the cause of death hyperthermia which led to a cardiac arrest.

The woman was at the time riding a bicycle on her way to Western Union. She was reportedly picked up and rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

On Wednesday, the woman’s father, Floyd Jackson distanced himself and the family from calls made by her husband to members of the public to help bury her and take care of the children.

Mr. Jackson said that contrary to what his son-in-law is saying, the family is in no need of financial assistance to bury his daughter or take care of her children, and that even if that were the case, the family is big enough to come together and pitch in.

Noting that his late daughter’s husband made the call without first consulting with her relatives, Mr Jackson told the Guyana Chronicle:

“I see it as totally wrong; the children are not with him. He went to the mother’s house use the children; to put things in such a way as to show they are with him…

“I want the public to understand that he took his son back to Berbice, and Malika’s other four children, who are not his, are now in the care of her mother.”

Noting that what the man did has embarassed his family immensely, Mr Jackson said:

“We don’t have any need to seek public assistance to bury her, neither to take care of the children.

“And the truth is, if by any chance we need any assistance, there are lots of relatives we can turn to; and I have friends in religious ministries who are willing to help us in case of anything.”