Untenable, and grossly irresponsible – not in Guyana!

Dear Editor

SO, Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo’s talk about changing the rules of the game if the coalition government attempts to rig the 2020 national elections, is evidently another segment of his party’s plan of incitement, and inducing a hostile environment before the actual polls.

Clearly, this is throwing down the gauntlet to a government whose actions are undeniably one of enabling the constitutional body, the Guyana Elections Commission, GECOM, to have full autonomy to execute its national mandate of ensuring that the will of the people would be manifest in a free and unfettered manner. Interestingly though, Jagdeo may have been prompted to such a public statement, braggadocio, but definitely hostile in response to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon’s prediction that his coalition party and government will win, come 2020.

It is obvious that such a prediction brings no good comfort to Jagdeo and the PPP/C, given their own estimation of victory at all costs, even it means destabilising the state.

Seriously, his statement is the kind that amounts to threats made against the state, in the form of armed struggle. But Jagdeo must know that Guyana is a country of well-defined laws to cater for his category, and all those who will want to follow him to commit harm against the state and people of Guyana. Jagdeo must know, that the nation is aware of his anti-national intentions, and rejects outright such language, as it will not be in the nation’s best interests.

He must further know, that since politics is competitive, it is about competing fairly in an environment free of the threat to the security of the state and its citizens in which constituents’ support is courted, without the injection of the poison of race and ethnic fears. Jagdeo can no longer fool the people of this country; not even his supporters. His pervasive bombast and self-inflated ego, moreover his selfishness, as glaringly manifested by his party and former government’s destruction of the livelihoods of thousands of the nation’s sugar workers, for political votes speak of his and the Freedom House cabal’s criminal mindset.

If also, his threat has been influenced by what has been clearly his disappointment at his party’s preferred choice for the office of deputy chief election officer (DCEO), then it is clearly unfortunate.

Reading about the GECOM chairman’s action in finalising the choice for this office, all that he has done is in keeping with the constitution – his right in casting a vote as a tie-breaker against a candidate who has been deemed to be unsuitable in many ways. Jagdeo and party’s tirade against the chairman’s direction of choice, suggests that meritocracy has to be subservient to excellent standards and integrity.

Further, for Jagdeo to be speaking about wanting the system of GECOM to be “fair’’ rather than in accordance with “race”, is an absolute lie. Just who is he trying to deceive? For all of the accusations/statements emanating from the PPP/C commissioner Benn, and Shadick, former president Donald Ramotar, et al, shamelessly points to the pervasive element of race as their factor as far as the functions of this key constitutional body is concerned.

I am quite certain that there is going to be a government response to such incendiary talk uttered by Jagdeo. However, I am exercising my right as a citizen to say that the leader of the political opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, and all those of similar thinking – firstly, that Guyana is a country of laws, enacted to deal with any such contingencies of the ilk that he has suggested. Secondly, his rabid statement is untenable, grossly irresponsible for a former head of state, who is hell bent on re-claiming power.

Regards

Earl Hamilton