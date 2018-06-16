Eid greetings from Min. of Social Cohesion

ON behalf of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, I wish to extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslims in Guyana and around the world, as they mark the end of fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Over the last 29 days, Muslims at home and across the globe have been steadfast in prayers and charity, exercising high levels of restraint and self-discipline through abstinence from many of life’s comforts, including food and water. By way of Ramadan, Muslims endeavour to strengthen their sense of empathy.

We can all learn from the examples of Muslims who reach out to the less fortunate through everyday acts of faith, kindness, charity, service, tolerance, and selflessness, and we encourage all Guyanese to share in the spirit of Eid and to embrace these values, as they are critical in cultivating cross-cultural understanding.

One of the main strengths of our country is the respect and appreciation of religious freedom and tolerance. Guyana comprises peoples of all races and religions, and it is that diversity that makes us a strong nation. During today’s festivities, we join Muslims in sharing their optimism for a brighter future, and we wish all of Guyana a blessed and joyous Eid- ul-Fitr.

Eid Mubarak!

Regards

Minister of Social Cohesion

Dr George Norton