Cop succumbs to injuries sustained during motorcycle accident

POLICE Constable Navindra Jodhan, 30, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation at around 11:30 hrs on Tuesday. Jodhan, who was attached to the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam, Berbice never regained consciousness after he crashed his motorcycle into a pedal cyclist on June 14, 2020 on the Number 68 Public Road.

The accident had resulted in the death of 47-year-old Malchand Ramdanny, called “Rasta”, of Number 69 Village.

On the day in question, Jodhan was part of a biker crew that traverses the Corentyne highway on Sundays at a fast rate of speed.

According to a Police report, around 16:20hrs on June 14, 2020, Ramdanny was proceeding north on the western side of the road on his bicycle ahead of the motorcycle when he unexpectedly made a turn into the path of the motorcycle. The said motorcycle was a short distance behind a motorcar travelling at a fast rate of speed, when the motorcar passed the pedal cyclist, who made a sudden turn into the path of the motorcycle in an attempt to cross the road.

The impact of the collision sent the pedal cyclist flying several feet into the air, and he landed in the centre of the western lane of the public road, approximately 20 metres away. The motorcyclist lost control and fell off the bike as it collided with a signboard, and ended up on the edge of the road parapet. Both men were picked up and taken to the Skeldon Hospital, where Ramdanny was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 30-year-old policeman was said to have served the Guyana Police Force for over six years. His wife, Jacquelyn Lindie, was barely able to control her emotions as she described him as a “genuinely caring and thoughtful” individual.

“He suffered a brainstem bleed, and never regained consciousness. We were hoping for a miracle, and never gave up hope,” she said.