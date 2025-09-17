President Ali reaffirms Guyana’s commitment to regional peace amid crackdown on transnational crime

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed Guyana’s unwavering commitment to preserving regional peace and security amid renewed United States of America (U.S.A) efforts to counter transnational crime, particularly trafficking of drugs linked to neighbouring Venezuela.

Speaking at a Tuesday press conference, President Ali made it clear that the government’s top priority remains safeguarding the region’s stability.

“I want to make it very clear that our priority as a government, as a people, is to ensure this region remains a zone of peace, to ensure that our region remains a zone of peace, whilst our priority is to ensure that this region remains a zone of peace.”

The President’s comments come in the wake of increased international focus on curbing illicit activities across Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly in light of concerns surrounding drug trafficking and organised criminal networks operating across borders.

United States President Donald Trump announced yesterday that a second vessel, believed to be transporting narcotics and leaving Venezuela, was targeted and struck by the US military, killing at least three on board.

“We are also conscious of the impact of transnational crime, drug trafficking, and other forms of illicit activities, and the impact [it] can have on our people, the region, and our economy here and the region.”

“We are continuously concerned about criminals using international waters or countries exclusive economic zones to destroy economies, destroy countries, and destroy people,” he added.

President Ali acknowledged the seriousness of transnational crime, noting its harmful effects not only on Guyana but also on the wider region.

He expressed particular concern about criminal elements exploiting international waters and exclusive economic zones to destabilise economies and communities.

The President revealed that Guyana has been collaborating with its CARICOM partners and the United States to enhance efforts in tracking and dismantling transnational criminal networks. He highlighted that the discussions have also centered on forming coalitions to combat narcotics trafficking and other related cross-border crimes.

“We don’t want our territory to be used; we don’t want our land or sea to be used for any criminal network.”

“So that is a concern to me, and we have a duty and a responsibility to make the necessary investment, to secure our borders, to secure our people, to see tribute at every effort that will see our reach and remain a zone of peace,” he added.

He also reiterated that Guyana’s priority is to safeguard its sovereignty while collaborating to address transnational crime.