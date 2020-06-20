Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite looking forward to visit Guyana

… GFF president congratulates player on scoring first goal in Spain

PRESIDENT of Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, has extended congratulations to Martin Braithwaite who scored his maiden goal on June 13 when he played for his new club FC Barcelona.

The Danish striker who holds dual Danish-Guyanese citizenship, played his first full 90 minutes in La Liga since joining from Leganes as an emergency signing in February, as Barcelona thrashed Real Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday following an assist by Lionel Messi.

Forde, in a message to the player via the Danish Football Association, expressed his delight at the news and the possibility of hosting him in Guyana, adding that the GFF is “excited to learn about his transfer and continue to follow his performance at the Club. Please let him know that I wish him well and look forward to welcoming him to Guyana sometime in the future”/

In response, Braithwaite shared his appreciation, thanking Forde for his “kind words, they are much appreciated. I’m looking forward to going to Guyana and meeting all of you”.

The 29-year-old Braithwaite is the designated ambassador of GFF and Danish FA’s partnership. According to the GFF, he was scheduled to visit Guyana in July but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his visit along with other aspects of mobilising the relations is now being rescheduled.