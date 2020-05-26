PNCR pledges to work with all Guyanese to forge social cohesion

As we celebrate the 54th Anniversary of Guyana’s Independence, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) salutes all Guyanese, both here at home and our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora, on our achievement of yet another year as a politically independent people and country.

The political developments of the past five years have opened new avenues for the forging of a new democratic culture so necessary for the achievement of real independence and social progress in our country. Our Party is confident that if as a nation we can build a truly, inclusive political culture in which all stakeholders are allowed to play a meaningful role and which can create an enabling environment for the orderly development of the nation, we can look forward to a future that is politically successful, economically self-sustaining and culturally rewarding.

As we celebrate this 54th Anniversary of Independence, the PNCR pledge to work with all responsible and reliable forces whose aim is to forge social cohesion and national unity. We believe that working together we can ameliorate the many known problems which have bedeviled our country and stymied our development. The PNCR is proud of our record in government and the important role that our Party and our Founder Leader, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham played in our country’s struggle for Independence.