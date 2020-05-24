Independence, elections and COVID-19

By Francis Quamina Farrier

WHAT different and unusual circumstances under which Guyanese are celebrating Guyana’s 54th Independence Anniversary! This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has reached our shores, Guyanese will be officially celebrating independence virtually. For those old enough, their minds are already flashing back to May 26, 1966, when the Golden Arrowhead was first raised officially at the National Park in Georgetown by a very young Col. Desmond Roberts of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Col. Desmond Roberts is still alive and well. There is also the memory of that golden iconic moment when two leaders, Forbes Burnham and Cheddi Jagan, hugged each other as the crowd roared its approval.

When this year dawned on January 1, 2020, who would have thought that this beautiful land of Guyana would have been in such a political and health predicament during this year’s independence celebration? When Guyanese rang in the new year, most expected a great year. After all, it is “2020,” a number which represents the best of sight — “foresight.” It is accepted that with foresight, life for an individual, group or nation, can be so much more productive and happy. Will Guyana use 20-20 foresight to avoid failures and predicaments during the rest of 2020 and beyond?

With oil and gas already being extracted and shipped from Guyana to foreign destinations, the country’s financial future is expected to be bright. People are ecstatic about that. There was even a big celebration for the export of the first shipment of oil. For many, “The Good Life” was just beyond the New Year fireworks and the ringing of bells and jollification. Even before the year 2020 actually dawned, there were notable visual improvements in many areas around the country. As someone who has been traversing every crook and cranny of this diverse country for over 75 years, I am well experienced to identify improvements and relapses wherever they may be. Citizens and visitors to the capital were speaking about the great physical clean-up of Georgetown after years of being classified as the “Garbage City.”

The many resurfaced streets and roads in other parts of the country such as the East Bank Berbice Public Road, which was in a terrible state of disrepair for long periods, was resurfaced and is now perfect. There was the completion of the extension and upgrading of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, to international standards — a massive project which was planned and commenced under the previous government. In fact, that particular terminal building was constructed over 45 years ago shortly after independence. The upgrading of the Ogle Airport was done and given the name “Eugene Correia International Airport” to the memory of that well-known businessman and parliamentarian of the 1960s.

Indeed, who would have thought that news about oil-and-gas extraction would have been less reported than the fallout from the March 2 General and Regional Elections? Then just after the republic celebrations, reports of the first Guyanese to have died of the COVID-19 were received. They were based in New York City. The first Guyanese to have died of the coronavirus here in Guyana, had just days before returned from New York. No one had thought of that health predicament visiting Guyana and the rest of the world on New Year’s Day 2020.

On January 1, 2020, Guyanese were looking primarily to the country’s General and Regional Elections; to the Republic Jubilee celebrations, and later, to the 54th Independence Anniversary– and most certainly to our oil and gas bonanza, lifting Guyana out of the low financial status of being regarded as poor as Haiti.

The nation is expecting the return of many overseas-based Guyanese. Citizens are also told that many of their CARICOM cousins who treated them so shabbily in the more recent past, especially at their airports, would also make Guyana their home. Guyanese are told that at last they would be respected as a people; that Barbados would withdraw that infamous “Guyana Bench” at the Grantley Adams International Airport; that the bench may even be donated to Guyana for permanent display at the National Museum.

But how would that become reality if Guyanese are at each other’s throats to the point where they destroy each other? There are many decent, law-abiding Guyanese citizens, but they hardly make the news. For the better part, they are so often never the “Face of the Nation.” The country is fortunate at this time, to have some of the most pleasant and professional immigration officers – the first face of the nation for visitors. Unfortunately, many foreign critics tend to make assessments of Guyana based on the faces within the corridors of power. The voices of the ordinary law-abiding, decent Guyanese are hardly ever heard or listened to. The current situation, if not resolved quickly and peacefully, will only steal a bright and happy future from Guyanese– ALL Guyanese.

So General and Regional Elections were held on March 2, 2020. Today, May 24, a recount is still ongoing. Does that qualify to be included in the Guinness Book of World Records? Meanwhile, Guyanese are being lectured to by some observers whose countries openly lack a display of genuine democracy. No one or nation is perfect, but it could be helpful if there is a longing and striving for a- Utopia. In that mythical perfect state, every citizen is treated with dignity and justice. No citizen of a Utopia — especially when that country is endowed with so many natural resources — should be sleeping on the pavements. Since a Utopia has perfect democracy, it proposes that no media commentator is imprisoned or gunned down for expressing his views.

On New Year’s Day 2020, who would have thought that Guyana would celebrate the 2020 Independence Celebrations virtually? Who would have thought that social distancing would be a lifestyle? Despite all we have gone through in 2020 so far, and still going through right now, it may yet be a special year with some extra positive things occurring. While January, February, March, April and most of May 2020 are gone forever, there is still the rest of the year to re-direct the ‘Guyana Ship of State’ out of the stormy waters of conflict and depression.

Therefore, with 20-20 vision by the Guyanese leaders, the rest of this year 2020 could yet be happy for citizens. It only takes the leaders to understand that the less negative division, and more 20-20 positive vision. Guyana will “Climb every Mountain” of challenges as high as the Pakaraima and Kanuku mountain ranges, and find our “Place in the Sun.”

And so, I wish you, my fellow Guyanese, HAPPY INDEPENDENCE! ONE PEOPLE, ONE NATION, ONE DESTINY’. God bless beautiful Guyana. At 54, we fight no more.